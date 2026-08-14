Victor Oladipo Confirms Kings Interest
Victor Oladipo said on Yahoo Sports that the Sacramento Kings have shown interest in signing him, as relayed by Evan Sidery. Oladipo added that "the feeling is mutual" as he pushes for an NBA comeback at 34 years old. The comments follow recent reporting from Marc Stein and Jake Fischer that Sacramento has explored adding a veteran guard to help mentor rookie Darius Acuff Jr. Oladipo has not played in an NBA game since 2022-23 with Miami, when he tore his left patellar tendon, and injuries have stripped away most of his fantasy appeal. With Russell Westbrook now retired, Sacramento could still use a veteran voice, but Oladipo would likely serve as a mentor rather than a fantasy-relevant option. Acuff remains the name to track for rookie-year minutes.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery