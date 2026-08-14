Nicholas Singleton Runs with Second-Team on Thursday Night
Nicholas Singleton did not see his first action until the closing minutes of the first half, but he looked good on his first carry, running up the middle for eight yards on first down. Singleton would end the night with 31 yards on a team-leading eight carries but found no involvement in the passing game on a night where the Titans completed only 12 total passes. Singleton has had a strong training camp, but with Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears appearing to have well-defined roles on the depth chart ahead of him, he could be hard-pressed to carve out standalone value in 2026. In the long term, however, the rookie should only see his value rise, as both veterans are on the final year of their respective contracts, and Singleton is RotoBaller's dynasty RB42.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller