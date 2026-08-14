Tyjae Spears Impresses in Preseason Debut Amid Depth Chart Battle
Tyjae Spears ran for 35 yards on only four carries, breaking off a 25-yard run on the Titans' opening scoring drive. Spears also added four receiving yards by reeling in his lone target of the night, and he figures to see a significant role in the passing game in 2026. By all accounts, he has stood out in that regard throughout training camp, and with veteran Tony Pollard still expected to see the bulk of the carries, Spears will likely need to rely on his receiving work to find and maintain fantasy relevance. With rookie Nicholas Singleton also expected to factor into the team's plans, Tennessee's running back situation remains too muddled to make Spears a must-land draft target. Still, as RotoBaller's RB50, he's a player whose usage should be watched in the opening weeks of 2026, as he could quickly reveal himself to be an early-season waiver wire priority.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller