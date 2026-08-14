Jam Miller Could Have Inside Track to Patriots' Third Running Back Spot
Jam Miller has had a relatively quiet summer, but a piece of under-the-radar news from before the Patriots' first preseason game could have him positioned to seize the team's third running back spot behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson. Third-year player Terrell Jennings, who by most accounts was the leading candidate to win the job, was placed on season-ending injured reserve before the Patriots' 13-13 tie with the Colts, and in starting the game and earning 55 hard yards on 14 carries, ESPN's Mike Reiss believes Miller may have shown enough to give him the inside track to the RB3 role. Second-year player Lan Larison, now the clearest competition for the job, gained only one yard on seven carries, but caught a team-leading six passes and also returned kicks, staying in the battle for what could be one of New England's final roster spots.
Source: Mike Reiss
Source: Mike Reiss