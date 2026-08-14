49ers Remove Brandon Aiyuk's Locker Stall
Brandon Aiyuk's locker stall has been removed from the team's locker room, according to David Lombardi. His stall had remained there even after Aiyuk left the squad late last season, but it is no longer in place. Aiyuk remains under contract with San Francisco and is still on the Reserve/Left Squad list, so nothing has officially changed with his status. The disappearing locker is another sign of a relationship that has been headed toward a split for months. The 49ers voided Aiyuk's guaranteed money for 2026 last year, and general manager John Lynch said in January that it was safe to say the 28-year-old had played his final snap for the team. Aiyuk hasn't appeared in a game since suffering a serious right knee injury in October 2024 and missed all of last season. Until his status is resolved, there remains little reason to expect him back on the field for San Francisco.
Source: David Lombardi
Source: David Lombardi