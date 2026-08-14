Colby Parkinson's Fantasy Ceiling Capped by a Deep Tight End Room
Colby Parkinson finished third on the team in most major receiving categories in 2025, topped only by the electric wide receiver tandem of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. With the Rams deploying 13 personnel at a historic rate, he was often the second read on any given pass play, and while more heavy personnel usage is expected in 2026, increased competition from his own position group will make it difficult for Parkinson to repeat his TE15 finish from a year ago. The team spent a second-round pick on Ohio State's Max Klare, and veteran Tyler Higbee is healthy after playing in only 10 games in 2025, but Parkinson's stiffest competition will come from second-year player Terrance Ferguson, who by all accounts is having an outstanding training camp after a strong finish to his rookie season. Ferguson led all NFL tight ends with an unfathomable 21.0 yards per reception in 2025, and with the most obvious upside among his own team's position room, he has emerged as the Rams tight end to roster in 2026, pushing Parkinson to RotoBaller's TE31.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller