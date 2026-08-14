MarShawn Lloyd Takes Every Snap with First Team, Earns Five Touches
MarShawn Lloyd took every snap with the first team offense during Green Bay's 28-9 defeat against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. Lloyd, the third-year pro out of USC, took every snap with the first-team offense on the Packers' first drive and earned four carries for 13 yards and caught his only target for -4 yards. Josh Jacobs (groin) was sidelined, clearing the way to for Lloyd to gobble up all the first-team work. It's been a odyssey for Lloyd in his pro career, who has been more injured than not heading into his third season as pro with just seven career touches of the football in that time. That said, he's getting the first crack to be the main spell behind Jacobs. Consider Lloyd a worthwhile bench stash in deeper leagues, but a name to certainly keep in the back of your mind after drafts conclude.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN