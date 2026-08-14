Jacob Saylors Leads Lions' Rushing Attack on Thursday
Jacob Saylors led his team's ground attack in preseason action against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, rushing for 55 yards on eight carries while also logging three catches for 28 yards on five targets. Saylors appeared in 16 games for the Lions in 2025, but his impact mostly came on special teams, as he recorded just two carries for 11 yards. Entering 2026, Detroit has running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and Isiah Pacheco locked in at the top of their depth chart. However, Saylors could be leading the team's RB3 competition, which also features Sione Vaki (nose), Kye Robichaux, and Raheem Blackshear. As long as Gibbs and Pacheco are healthy, Saylors is highly unlikely to play a fantasy-relevant role in Detroit. Still, he could be a name to know in deeper leagues in case one of the two top Lions backs suffers an injury.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com