Dominic Lovett Leads Lions in Targets in First Preseason Game
Dominic Lovett was heavily featured in his team's passing game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, recording three catches for 28 yards on a team-high eight targets. A seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Lovett appeared in 12 games for Detroit in 2025 but did not see a single target. Entering 2026, the Lions appear to have a clear top three at the wide receiver position in Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Isaac TeSlaa. However, the team lost veteran slot receiver Kalif Raymond in free agency, opening the door for Lovett to potentially slide into Detroit's WR4 role. Lovett is likely competing with veterans Greg Dortch and Cedrick Wilson Jr. for playing time and potentially a role on the 53-man roster. While Lovett likely remains an injury or two away from fantasy-relevant target volume, his stock is trending up after Detroit's first preseason game.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com