Brock Bowers Plays Just One Snap in Preseason Opener
Brock Bowers wasn't on the field for long in Thursday night's preseason-opening loss to the visiting Arizona Cardinals, as he played just one offensive snap before coming out of the game. Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins and running back Ashton Jeanty stayed in a bit longer with the starting offense, but the Raiders weren't going to take any chances with their star TE. The 23-year-old former 13th overall pick from the University of Georgia battled a knee injury last year and finished with only 64 receptions for 680 yards in 12 games, but he still managed to post a career-high seven touchdown receptions on 86 targets. It was a step back after his 112-1,194-5 line in 17 games as a rookie in 2024. With an improved QB situation with Cousins/rookie Fernando Mendoza in new head coach Klint Kubiak's offense, the sky is the limit for Bowers, which is why he's the consensus top fantasy football TE in most formats going into Year 3. Despite missing five games due to injury last year, Bowers still managed to finish as the TE10 in half-PPR scoring.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com