Jordyn Tyson's Hamstring Injury Confirmed, Timeline Unclear
Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) has a confirmed hamstring injury after leaving Thursday's joint practice with Jacksonville. Head coach Kellen Moore told reporters Friday that the Saints are still gathering information and don't have a timeline yet, according to Nick Underhill. That's worth watching closely with Tyson's recent injury history. The No. 8 overall pick missed four games at Arizona State last season with separate hamstring injuries and had his workload managed by New Orleans during the offseason after another hamstring issue. Tyson was healthy enough to return for training camp and had been working with the first-team offense before Thursday's exit. He caught 61 passes for 711 yards and eight touchdowns during his final college season and is expected to have a significant role alongside Chris Olave in New Orleans. There was some optimism Thursday that the injury wasn't serious, but Moore's comments make the next update on Tyson's timetable the important one.
Source: Nick Underhill
Source: Nick Underhill