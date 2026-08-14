Christian Kirk Rested During Preseason Opener
Christian Kirk (calf) did not play in the team's preseason opener on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Veteran Mike Evans (quadriceps) was also held out as a precaution. Both Kirk and Evans have missed practice recently in training camp with what are considered minor injuries, but they may both be cleared to play in the second preseason tilt next Thursday, Aug. 20, against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. The 29-year-old was brought in this offseason to bolster San Fran's receiving corps out of the slot. Ricky Pearsall (knee) has already been knocked out for the entire 2026 campaign, but the team's recent addition of Deebo Samuel Sr. has been bad news for Kirk's potential upside in his first year in the Bay Area. Kirk had only 28 catches on 52 targets for 239 yards and one touchdown in 13 regular-season games for the Houston Texans a year ago, and he continues to be hampered by injuries. Fantasy managers in 12-team leagues will be ignoring Kirk on draft day.
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner