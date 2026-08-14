All Three Raiders QBs "Deserve First-Team Reps"
Fernando Mendoza, the first overall pick in April's NFL draft, has earned more first-team reps after a strong performance in Thursday's preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said, "All three of those guys deserve first-team reps." Kubiak was referring to Mendoza and QBs Kirk Cousins and Aidan O'Connell. Mendoza went 10-for-16 passing for 97 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the 27-14 loss to Arizona, adding two rushing attempts for six yards in his NFL debut on Thursday. The Indiana product looked more comfortable as the night went on and led the Raiders on a 10-play, 79-yard drive that concluded with a six-yard touchdown pass to second-year receiver Jack Bech. Mendoza had a solid night for sure and could be pushing Cousins for the Week 1 starting job, but Kubiak did say after the game that it's still Cousins' "job to lose." If Mendoza continues to look good in the preseason and in training camp practices, we could see the 22-year-old leading the Raiders' offense in the 2026 regular season sooner rather than later.
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden