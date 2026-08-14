Troy Franklin May Struggle to Repeat Last Year's Volume
Troy Franklin took a big step forward last season, but getting back to 104 targets could be a challenge. Franklin caught 65 passes for 709 yards and six touchdowns in 2025, finishing second to Courtland Sutton in all three categories. Denver then paid a hefty price to bring in Jaylen Waddle, and the Broncos' first unofficial depth chart has Marvin Mims Jr. ahead of Franklin at the third receiver spot. Franklin hasn't disappeared this summer. Bo Nix has continued finding him during first-team work, and Sean Payton recently praised how much more comfortable he looks with Denver's formations and different alignments. There are just more players fighting for touches now. Sutton and Waddle should command plenty of work, Mims is ahead of Franklin for the moment, and Pat Bryant and Evan Engram are part of the passing game as well. RotoBaller has Franklin at WR84 in half-PPR. He still makes sense as a late flier, but another 100-target season is getting difficult to project.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller