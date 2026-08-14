Colts Coach Brian Mason Tears Several Ligaments During Sideline Collision

Aug 14, 2026, 3:46 PM ET
Indianapolis Colts special teams coordinator Brian Mason suffered multiple torn ligaments in his knee after being rolled up during Thursday night's preseason game against the New England Patriots, according to Joel A. Erickson. The injury happened on the final play of the 13-13 tie, when two players engaged near the sideline ran into Mason. Head coach Shane Steichen said after the game that Mason was being evaluated for a knee injury, and Erickson reported Friday that the damage includes multiple torn ligaments. Mason is entering his fourth season as Indianapolis' special teams coordinator and has been with Shane Steichen's staff since 2023. There has been no reported timetable for Mason's recovery, and the Colts have not announced whether the injury will keep him away from the team once practices resume.--Bruno MuléSource: Joel A. Erickson