Riley Leonard Stumbles in Preseason Opener
Riley Leonard started the second half of the Colts' preseason opener against the New England Patriots and completed 10 of 21 passes for 89 yards. Leonard also managed to eke out 12 yards on the ground from two rushing attempts. The sophomore quarterback out of Notre Dame threw one interception early in the third quarter while under pressure from a collapsing pocket, but eventually found his rhythm. Leonard seems to be playing for the third position on the Colts' quarterback depth chart behind Anthony Richardson Sr. and ahead of Easton Stick. He has another chance next week against the Atlanta Falcons to demonstrate progress and improve his efficiency in the air.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN