Bills Defensive Tackle Phidarian Mathis Suspended Three Games

Aug 14, 2026, 4:48 PM ET
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis has been suspended for the first three games of the 2026 season for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy, according to Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. The suspension stems from an alcohol-related incident that occurred in the spring of last year. Mathis, a former second-round pick in 2022 by the Washington Commanders from the University of Alabama, was with the New York Jets at the time of the incident. It will not help the 28-year-old's cause as he competes with DeWayne Carter for one of the final spots on the roster on the Bills' defensive line this summer. Mathis will be eligible to play in the preseason and will be eligible for reinstatement on Sept. 28. He played in six regular-season games in Buffalo last year and one of their playoff contests.--Keith HernandezSource: ESPN.com - Alaina Getzenberg