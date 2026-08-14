Anthony Richardson Sr. The Early Favorite for Backup Spot?
Anthony Richardson Sr. had moderate success in the air and on the ground during Thursday's preseason opener 13-13 tie to the New England Patriots. As the Colts' starter with Daniel Jones (Achilles) on the mend, Richardson Sr. completed 11 of his 14 attempts for 145 yards. He also reminded fans of his dual-threat abilities and tallied 53 yards on the ground off his six carries, scoring one rushing touchdown from the goal line. However, in Richardson Sr.'s first and only half of play, he threw one interception and lost a fumble. The Colts' 2023 first-round pick will have another opportunity next week against the Atlanta Falcons to improve his ball security and try to earn the backup role behind veteran quarterback Daniel Jones.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN