Seth McGowan Quiet in First Opportunity as a Preseason Starter
Seth McGowan started in Thursday's 13-13 preseason opening tie against the New England Patriots. With lead running back Jonathan Taylor held out, McGowan only racked up 17 yards on his five carries and lost a fumble. McGowan was unable to capitalize on this early opportunity to solidify himself as the team's RB2, as fellow running back DJ Giddens (hamstring) was held out of the game due to injury. Deep Dynasty managers should continue to hold out hope for McGowan as the young rookie develops and gains more experience next week against the Atlanta Falcons. If McGowan can earn that RB2 role, he could also be a valuable handcuff for Taylor managers in redraft leagues.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN