Terry McLaurin Not Playing on Friday Night
Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs will be on the sideline for Friday night's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins, per The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala. The Commanders are also resting quarterback Jayden Daniels and most of their other key offensive starters. It remains to be seen if McLaurin and Diggs will be allowed to suit up for the team's second preseason game next Saturday against the Detroit Lions. The 30-year-old veteran had the worst season of his career in 2025, catching 38 passes on 60 targets for 582 yards and only three touchdowns in 10 starts. It wasn't all his fault, though, as he missed time with injury and was mostly working with backup QB Marcus Mariota when he was healthy. The former third-rounder in 2019 from Ohio State should benefit from the recent addition of Diggs as a prime bounce-back candidate with WR2 upside if both he and Daniels can stay on the field together. Before last year, the two-time Pro Bowler had five straight 1,000-yard seasons and a career-high 13 touchdown receptions in 2024.
Source: The Athletic - Nicki Jhabvala
Source: The Athletic - Nicki Jhabvala