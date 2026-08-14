Emeka Egbuka has Sprained Toe, Bucs Optimistic he'll be Ready for Week 1
Emeka Egbuka (toe) underwent more testing on Friday with a specialist, and it was confirmed that he has a sprained toe, but it's stable, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. The Buccaneers are "very optimistic" that Egbuka will be ready for the Week 1 regular-season opener in early September. The 23-year-old former 19th overall pick from Ohio State will not play in Friday's preseason opener against the New York Jets, and there's a very real possibility that he won't play at all in the preseason. Egbuka's role is destined to grow in Year 2, especially with veteran Mike Evans no longer in town, but Egbuka's toe injury should cast some doubt for fantasy managers in upcoming drafts when considering taking him as a WR2. He came out of the gates hot in his rookie campaign with five touchdowns and 445 receiving yards in his first five games before closing out the year with 493 receiving yards and just one TD in his final 12 contests. Egbuka's toe injury could make him a nice value pick in fantasy drafts as long as his toe injury doesn't have any kind of negative impact on his early-season form.
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Rick Stroud
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Rick Stroud