Braelon Allen Impresses on Friday Amid Depth Chart Battle
Braelon Allen tallied four carries, 44 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown during Friday's preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Allen only appeared to play two drives, but he made the most of his limited opportunities, headlined by a 31-yard touchdown run. Breece Hall has a firm grasp on the lead-back role in New York, but Allen's big game puts him in the mix for the backup role, perhaps over Isaiah Davis. Allen found himself in a similar role at the start of last season before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 4. Despite what Friday's explosive run might suggest, Allen is actually more of a short-yardage back who has the ability to score points in deeper redraft leagues when he gets the ball around the goal line or when the Jets are approaching the line to gain. Plus, there's clear handcuff value behind Hall, even if the Jets aren't projected to have the most potent offense this year. Allen is worth a late-round flier in redraft leagues, especially for managers looking to grab Hall's handcuff.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com