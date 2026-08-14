Michael Mayer Caps Off First Drive with a Touchdown
Michael Mayer had a fast start to the preseason despite the 27-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Quarterback Kirk Cousins ended the first drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Mayer, who ended up with two receptions for 19 yards and that touchdown. With Raiders' TE1 Brock Bowers playing a single snap to start the game, Mayer had the opportunity to score. If Bowers were to miss any time this year, Mayer might have the best opportunity of his career to find success in what should be the best passing offense he has been a part of since entering the NFL. As RotoBaller's TE32 overall, Mayer likely won't be a major factor in redraft leagues but could prove to be an upside stash in dynasty leagues with this being the final year of his contract in Las Vegas.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN