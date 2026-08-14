Mike Washington Jr. Erupts for 53-Yard Run in NFL Debut
Mike Washington Jr. flashed in his preseason debut, although the Raiders lost 27-14 to the Arizona Cardinals. Washington Jr. turned six carries into 63 yards, no touchdowns, and failed to bring in his lone target on the night. A 53-yard scamper in which he followed his blocks, stayed square to the line of scrimmage, and exploded for the longest run of the night helped him get to 10.5 yards per carry in his debut. With teammate Ashton Jeanty firmly holding the RB1 spot, Washington Jr. could still have some upside in a change-of-pace role as RotoBaller ranks him at RB67 overall entering the season.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN