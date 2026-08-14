DeMarcus Lawrence Entering his Final Season in 2026

Aug 14, 2026, 8:57 PM ET
Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence told Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein that the 2026 season "will be my last year." The 34-year-old is entering his 13th NFL campaign and is coming off a productive first year in Seattle that ended with him lifting the Lombardi Trophy. Lawrence also made the Pro Bowl for the fifth time in his career by recording 53 tackles (24 solo), six sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 20 QB hits, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries (two returned for touchdowns) in 16 regular-season starts. It was a nice bounce-back season for the former second-rounder by the Dallas Cowboys in 2014 from Boise State after he played in a career-low four games in 2024 due to injury in his final year in Dallas. "It was a tough process," Lawrence said. "But through the grace of God, I'm able to play another year and soak it all up one more good time before I hang it up." Lawrence hasn't recorded double-digit sacks since 2018, but he's recorded 67.5 sacks in his 12-year career.--Keith HernandezSource: Yahoo Sports - Jori Epstein