Fernando Mendoza Shows Glimpses of Greatness in First NFL Showing
Fernando Mendoza showed some promising traits during the 27-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. While completing 10 of his 16 pass attempts for 97 yards and a touchdown, Mendoza also flashed his willingness to run with two carries for six yards. His touchdown pass went to sophomore wide receiver Jack Bech, whom he hit on a quick slant that split two defenders with perfect ball placement for the six-yard score. Mendoza showed confidence and decisiveness on most plays, but also left room for improvement in his first preseason game. As RotoBaller's QB29 overall, it's only a matter of time before Mendoza gets a true chance to exceed expectations in Las Vegas.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN