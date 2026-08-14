Jonah Coleman Flashes Upside in NFL Debut
Jonah Coleman rushed for 24 yards on four carries during Friday's preseason contest against the Atlanta Falcons. However, he was not targeted in the passing game. A 2026 fourth-round pick out of Washington, Coleman projects as the Broncos' No. 3 running back, but he has remarkable upside. Between his size, athleticism, and college production, Coleman has the makings of someone who can someday be relevant in both redraft and dynasty leagues. His efficiency on Friday was a step in the right direction, as he averaged six yards per carry and broke free for 13 yards on his biggest play of the day. The biggest obstacle for Coleman right now is the depth chart. Both JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey are ahead of Coleman, and that won't change anytime soon. Nevertheless, he's a low-cost running back worth stashing in most dynasty leagues.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com