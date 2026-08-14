Gunnar Helm Splits Reps with Bellinger Against 49ers
Gunnar Helm hauled in his only target for 16 yards in the team's 19-13 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Helm caught a screen pass on third-and-long and took it for a first down. The bad news was that a split was evident between him and former New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger. Helm played 14 of 21 first-team snaps, while Bellinger played 13 of 21. His past relationship with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is likely to make him a factor in this offense, and we should continue to see a split between the two. The second-year tight end was hoping for an expanded role after Chig Okonkwo joined the Washington Commanders, but that appears not to be the case entering 2026. While some lists have Helm as a strong late-round fantasy draft pick, it may be best to pass on him and look for other options this season.
Source: Jim Wyatt
Source: Jim Wyatt