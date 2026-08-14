Evan Engram Sees Ample Targets in Limited Action in Preseason Opener
Evan Engram caught one of his three targets for 24 yards during Friday's preseason contest against the Atlanta Falcons. He was actually targeted four times by Jarrett Stidham, but one of plays was called back due to an offensive holding penalty. Fantasy managers shouldn't be deterred by the fact that Engram had just one catch, and that two of his targets weren't caught. Rather, there should be optimism that he fetched a significant amount of targets despite playing just a couple of drives. That's a step in the right direction after an uninspiring 2025 campaign in which he caught 50 passes, scored one touchdown, and ranked as the TE29 in PPR leagues. Engram doesn't have a multi-touchdown season since 2023, and he'll look to get back on track in 2026. The passing game is a bit crowded following the trade for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, but the good news is that Engram essentially has the top of the tight end room all to himself. He's a mid-to-low TE2 with upside going forward.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com