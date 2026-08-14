Geno Smith Day-to-Day With Sore Ankle
Geno Smith (ankle) did not play in the team's preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After the game, head coach Aaron Glenn said Smith was dealing with ankle soreness that developed after their joint practice and that he didn't want to risk his starting quarterback while injured. In his place, rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik looked good, completing five of seven passes for 56 yards on the team's opening drive, which ended in a field goal. While Smith is expected to start this season, if the team struggles with him under center, they could turn to the rookie to finish the year. With reassurance that Smith should be okay moving forward, he will look to change the trajectory of the Jets' franchise in 2026.
Source: Zack Rosenblatt - The Athletic
Source: Zack Rosenblatt - The Athletic