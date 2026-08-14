Ollie Gordon II Outplays Backfield Mate in Preseason Opener
Ollie Gordon II had seven carries for 39 yards in the 20-7 preseason loss to the Washington Commanders. Gordon split carries and snaps with Jaylen Wright, while starter De'Von Achane handled every snap for the first-team offense. The second-year back outperformed Wright in their first preseason action, averaging 5.6 yards per carry to Wright's 3.7. While Achane is expected to be the Dolphins' workhorse back in 2026, Gordon has a chance to win the backup running back job if he can string together solid production over the rest of the preseason. Currently ranked RB83 in RotoBaller's position rankings, Gordon could be a player to snatch late in deeper leagues.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN