Malik Washington Draws Early Targets
Malik Washington led the team with three catches on his three targets. Quarterback Malik Willis and the starters looked sharp, opening the game with a 14-play, 93-yard touchdown drive before the backups took over and inefficiency reigned for the rest of the night. Washington was targeted on the first two plays of the game, a four-yard catch followed by an eight-yard completion to move the sticks and get the drive rolling. Of Willis' four completed passes, only one went away from Washington, a 28-yard deep shot to rookie Caleb Douglas. While the Dolphins offense has been panned for much of the offseason, little more could be asked of the first unit in their limited action, and if Washington's chemistry with his new quarterback can carry into the regular season, he could prove to be an incredible value as RotoBaller's WR86, particularly in PPR leagues.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN