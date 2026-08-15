Kyle Pitts Sr. Targeted Early and Often in First Preseason Game
Kyle Pitts Sr. caught three of his four targets for 22 yards in Friday's 27-7 preseason loss to the Broncos. All four of Pitts' targets came on the first two drives from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is expected to open the season as the starter, at least until Michael Penix Jr. (knee) is able to return. It was a reassuring performance from the 6-foot-6 tight end who is coming off a season in which he set career highs in targets (118), receptions (88), and touchdowns (five) while racking up 928 yards receiving, which has pushed his fantasy value upward. The former fourth-overall draft pick has an ADP of 78 and currently sits at TE7 in RotoBaller's latest tight end ranks. Though Drake London did not play in this contest, to see the 25-year-old tight end that involved from the outset is encouraging for his potential to put up big numbers again this year as Atlanta's likely No. 2 option in the passing attack.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN