Tua Tagovailoa Plays Two Series, Eyes TE Often in Preseason Opener
Tua Tagovailoa earned the start in Friday's 27-7 preseason home loss to the Broncos, playing two series in the first quarter before giving way to backup QB Cooper Rush. Tagovailoa was 3-of-5 passing for 22 yards, with four of his five passes being directed to tight end Kyle Pitts, and he was credited with one rush for no gain after the left-handed signal caller fumbled a snap but was able to recover the ball. It was reported on Saturday by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that the former first-round draft pick has the "inside track " for the starting job in Atlanta while Michael Penix Jr. (knee) finishes up rehabbing his knee, and this performance likely does nothing to change that, with his next chance to secure the gig coming next Saturday against the Colts in a preseason contest on the road. Assuming he does secure it, it does little for his fantasy prospects, with the Alabama product currently sitting at No. 30 in RotoBaller's latest QB rankings.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN