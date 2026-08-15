Can Chase Elliott Get Back Into the Top 10 at Richmond?

Aug 15, 2026, 3:00 PM ET
It has been nine races since Chase Elliott last finished inside the top 10, and a full 13 races since he has notched a top-five result. And although his results during that span aren't awful--he has finished between 11th and 17th in seven of the last eight races--they're definitely not up to the standard that Hendrick Motorsports has set. But can that change this weekend at Richmond? Chase has a pretty good track record at this race track, with three top 10 finishes in his last five starts and just one result worse than 15th over his last 14 attempts. He qualified in 13th for this weekend's Cook Out 400, and as we saw at Iowa last weekend, this No. 9 team is more than willing to gamble on track position during the race. Elliott was middle-of-the-road when it came to overall speed during practice this weekend, but at a relatively cheap salary on DraftKings ($8.7K) he makes for an interesting tournament option at a track where he has found success at before. --Jordan McAbeeSource: Jayski