Josh Berry Looks Strong for Richmond as He Races for His Career

Aug 15, 2026, 1:02 PM ET
Don't overlook Josh Berry in the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway this weekend. Fresh off his season-best finish of fourth last week at Iowa, Berry will now start from third place at Richmond on Saturday night--and he just may finish up there as well. Berry has made four career Cup Series starts at this track and hasn't finished worse than 14th. He wound up eighth one year ago after starting 17th, and posted a career-best finish of second here in his first attempt while driving the No. 9 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. This weekend, Berry's No. 21 Ford has been sporty, as it ranked fourth-fastest in both 25- and 30-lap averages during practice. If you need a sleeper pick this weekend, once again Josh Berry is your guy. He's a little risky of a tournament play in DraftKings, but at his $7.2K salary, you should definitely have some exposure.--Jordan McAbeeSource: Catchfence