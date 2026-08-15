Hunter Goodman Scratched With Shoulder Inflammation
Hunter Goodman (shoulder) has been scratched from Saturday's starting lineup against the division-rival San Francisco Giants with inflammation in his left shoulder. Brett Sullivan will now catch right-hander Michael Lorenzen and will bat eighth against Giants right-hander Logan Webb. It's unclear right now what the severity of Goodman's shoulder injury is, so we'll consider him day-to-day. Fantasy managers will want to check back on Sunday for an update on the 26-year-old's status and to see if he's back in the lineup. The two-time All-Star has had a second straight outstanding season for the Rockies in 2026, as he enters Saturday with a .251/.320/.541 slash line with a career-best .861 OPS, 34 home runs, 69 RBI, 69 runs scored, and five stolen bases in 111 games across 460 plate appearances. Goodman leads all big-league catchers in home runs and is third in RBI, behind only Dillon Dingler and Liam Hicks. He's a must-start in all fantasy baseball leagues when he's active. Hopefully, it's just a minor shoulder injury for Goodman.
Source: Rockies Club Information
Source: Rockies Club Information