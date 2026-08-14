Blue Jays Strongly Considering Promoting Pitching Prospect Ricky Tiedemann
Ricky Tiedemann to the big-league roster, and it could happen as soon as Saturday, according to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet. Due to ongoing injuries, the 23-year-old southpaw has only appeared in seven games (two starts) in the rookie-level Florida Complex League and at Single-A Dunedin and Triple-A Buffalo, but he hit 96.7 mph earlier this month at Buffalo and could be joining the Blue Jays' bullpen for the remainder of the 2026 season. Tiedemann, who was once one of the team's top overall prospects, has struggled to stay healthy as a pro and had Tommy John surgery on his elbow in 2024. He'll be making his major-league debut whenever he gets into a game, but the Jays will most certainly handle him with great care, and he's unlikely to have any fantasy baseball appeal in what will likely be a low-leverage role out of the bullpen. To keep Tiedemann healthy going forward, the Blue Jays might keep him in a relief role permanently.
Source: Sportsnet - Ben Nicholson-Smith
Source: Sportsnet - Ben Nicholson-Smith