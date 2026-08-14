Oneil Cruz Won't Rejoin the Pirates on Friday Night
Oneil Cruz (hand) is expected to continue his minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Friday night, according to Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Cruz will not be joining the Pirates for their series opener against the Boston Red Sox. It's unclear if the Pirates will consider activating Cruz from the 60-day injured list for the remainder of the weekend series against the BoSox. Through four rehab games so far at Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis, the left-handed slugger has gone 2-for-13 at the plate with six strikeouts and three walks. He probably won't return to the big-league roster until he plays in back-to-back games in center field, so fantasy managers should probably not expect him back in Pittsburgh until at least early next week. The five-category contributor has been sidelined since the middle of June with a fractured hand, but he should remain stashed in all fantasy baseball leagues with the potential to be a difference-maker in the final month of the regular season. The 27-year-old Dominican was hitting .264/.350/.472 with an .822 OPS, 14 homers, 44 RBI, 21 stolen bases, and 45 runs in 250 at-bats before his hand injury in 2026.
Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette - Colin Beazley
Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette - Colin Beazley