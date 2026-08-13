Carlos Rodon Registers Seven Strikeouts in Rehab Start
Carlos Rodon (elbow) made his second rehab start with Double-A Somerset on Thursday. The southpaw tossed 4.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits, while striking out seven batters. This is a much better outing after Rodon gave up three runs across 2.2 innings of work with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday. He was able to work up his pitch count to 58 pitches on Thursday. He's likely to need one more rehab start to continue building up his stamina, but the team hasn't made an official announcement yet. Rodon has been out since early July due to left elbow inflammation, but he appears to be on the verge of returning.
Source: milb.com
Source: milb.com