Joshua Baez Continues to Slug His Way to Major-League Call-Up
Joshua Baez has done nothing but hit for power all year long at Triple-A Memphis and he is hoping it leads soon to an MLB debut. At Memphis, Baez has 34 homers and 90 RBI with 79 runs scored and 21 steals while hitting .256. Not many players in the minors can boast 30-plus homers and 20-plus stolen bases. The power-speed combination is elite and the Cardinals seem to have an opening in the outfield outside regulars Jordan Walker and Nathan Church. Baez is the No. 3 prospect for the Cardinals and has 60-grade power with a 50-grade hit tool and 50-grade speed. At 23 years old, Baez is primed to make his MLB debut this season and it would be wise for fantasy managers to stock up on Baez shares in redraft leagues as he could be a game-changer late in the season.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball