Willy Adames Out With Back Injury Against Rockies
Willy Adames (back) is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against the division-rival Colorado Rockies due to a back injury, per MLB.com. Christian Koss will start at the 6 and will bat ninth against Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland. Adames has been bothered by a back injury for a bit now, with an MRI exam showing a lower-back strain. For now, the 30-year-old veteran will avoid a trip to the injured list, but if Adames cannot return during the weekend series against Colorado, the Gigantes might be forced to deactivate him. The Dominican shortstop is in danger of breaking his two-year streak of 30-plus-homer seasons in his second year in the Bay Area. Adames is currently slashing just .224/.285/.413 with a career-worst .697 OPS, 19 home runs, 48 RBI, 59 runs scored, and five stolen bases in 116 games across 485 plate appearances. He continues to struggle to hit for average and has gone 8-for-38 (.211) with just one homer, a double, three RBI, three runs scored, one steal, seven walks, and 10 strikeouts in 11 games so far in August. Check back on Saturday to see if he's back on the field for San Fran.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com