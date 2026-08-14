Jose Altuve Returns From Foot Injury on Friday
Jose Altuve (foot) is starting at second base and batting fifth on Friday for the series opener at Daikin Park against the division-rival Seattle Mariners and right-hander George Kirby, per MLB.com. Altuve fouled a ball off his left foot on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants and was held out of the series finale on Wednesday as a result. Tests came back negative, though, and Altuve is back in action on Friday after a scheduled day off on Thursday. The 36-year-old Venezuelan veteran and nine-time All-Star will return to face a pitcher that he is pretty familiar with. Altuve has faced Kirby 24 times in his career and is hitting .208 against him with a .488 OPS and just one RBI. Fantasy managers are hoping he can continue his strong month of August in which he has gone 11-for-34 (.324) with an .841 OPS, a homer, a double, five RBI, and five runs scored in only 10 games played. Overall, the former MVP has shown his age in 2026, slashing a mediocre .240/.304/.391 with 13 homers, 35 RBI, 54 runs, and only two steals in 96 total games played in his 16th year in the majors.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com