Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Out With Head Injury on Saturday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (head) is absent from Saturday's starting nine against the division-rival New York Yankees, per MLB.com. Guerrero apparently took a knee to the head from Yankees shortstop George Lombard Jr. when he was sliding into third base in the sixth inning of Friday night's game and was pulled early. The 27-year-old was placed in the league's concussion protocol, and manager John Schneider said that the right-handed slugger was dealing with a headache. Fantasy managers should not be surprised if Guerrero is forced to the seven-day concussion injured list if his symptoms don't clear up soon. For now, we'll consider him day-to-day. Fantasy managers will want to check back on Sunday to see if he's cleared to return to the starting lineup. Charles McAdoo is starting at first base and batting ninth on Saturday against Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler. Not much has gone right for Vladdy in 2026, as he's been one of the biggest fantasy busts, hitting .263/.337/.356 with a .693 OPS, only seven home runs, 46 RBI, 61 runs, and seven stolen bases across his 430 at-bats.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com