Mike Vrabel Impressed By Eli Raridon's Improvement as a Blocker
Eli Raridon's improvement as a blocker, according to Patriots beat reporter Taylor Kyles. Raridon continues to have an impressive training camp and was taking snaps with the first-team offense. The Patriots selected Raridon in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft and is set to be New England's No. 2 tight end behind Hunter Henry. The 22-year-old has shown flashes in camp and could be a key contributor this season. Henry did sign a two-year extension with the Patriots this offseason, so dynasty managers might have to wait a few years before they see Raridon as the team's starting tight end. Raridon could force his way onto the field, and his stock in dynasty and redraft is rising as he continues to have an impressive training camp.
Source: Taylor Kyles
Source: Taylor Kyles