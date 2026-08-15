Jordan Mason Sharp In Limited Action
Jordan Mason continued a strong summer on Saturday against the New York Giants with 17 yards on three carries in the first-team offense's only drive of the day. The second-year Viking has been impressive in training camp as the club appears to be headed for a split backfield that includes veteran Aaron Jones Sr. With just 28 receptions in his past three seasons -- and Jones still the Vikings' top choice on passing downs -- Mason's ceiling will be somewhat limited by his lack of passing game work, particularly in PPR leagues. A popular choice for the zeroRB strategy, however, Mason has 1,000-yard potential and a pathway to regular goal-line touches on a talented offense, all from a mid-round ADP.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN