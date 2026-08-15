Omarion Hampton's Redraft Value in Question Amidst Workload Uncertainty in Los Angeles
Omarion Hampton had his rookie season in 2025 disrupted by an ankle injury that caused him to miss eight games. Still, the former first-round pick was productive in his time on the field, recording 737 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns on 156 touches across nine contests. Entering 2026, expectations are high for both Hampton and the Chargers offense as a whole following the team's offseason acquisition of new play-caller Mike McDaniel. With his versatile skill set as both a rusher and a pass-catcher, Hampton has three-down workhorse upside. However, the Chargers signed running back Keaton Mitchell in free agency and also roster running back Kimani Vidal, who filled in admirably for Hampton at times in 2025. McDaniel has already said that the team plans on using all three backs once the regular season begins. Hampton has the highest ceiling of the Chargers' running back options, so he could quickly establish himself as too good to take off the field. At the same time, his redraft value for the 2026 season is trending slightly downwards until the playing time split in Los Angeles becomes more clear.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller