Brian Robinson Jr. Plays Starter for Falcons in Preseason Opener
Brian Robinson Jr. was the team's starting running back in Friday's 27-7 preseason loss to the Broncos, playing on the team's first two drives in the first quarter, recording two carries for six yards. While it wasn't a stat-stuffing performance, the former third-rounder came out of the game unscathed and solidified his status as the team's RB2 behind Bijan Robinson, who did not play in the contest. That RB2 role was filled by the now-departed Tyler Allgeier last season, but Allgeier was able to rack up 143 carries for 514 yards and eight scores last year behind Bijan. If Robinson Jr. can garner anywhere near those numbers, especially at the goal line, then he'll certainly have fantasy relevance. The 27-year-old is currently ranked as the RB48 in RotoBaller's rankings, coincidentally, right behind the aforementioned Allgeier.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN