Christian Watson Being Drafted as a WR3 Despite Intriguing Upside
Christian Watson is heading into the 2026 season with a clean bill of health and a new four-year contract with up to $110.5 million. The 27-year-old has had a roller-coaster career up to this point of his career due to multiple hamstring injuries and a significant ACL injury. However, when healthy, Watson is a strong fantasy producer and has had stretches of dominance in fantasy football. In his final eight games, Watson scored over 18 PPR points four times, averaged 14 points per game, and finished as the WR13. Watson is heading into 2026 with an opportunity to establish himself as the No.1 receiver in Green Bay. The team traded Dontayvion Wicks and let Romeo Doubs walk in free agency. Watson could see a higher snap percentage and more targets with a condensed receiver room. Additionally, with Josh Jacobs facing a possible suspension, the team may opt to be more pass-heavy this season. Watson is currently a value in redraft leagues and carries WR1 upside.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller