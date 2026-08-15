Kayshon Boutte Keeps Flashing Downfield in Camp
Kayshon Boutte made another big play at practice Saturday, hauling in a twirling sideline catch on a 40-yard throw while working against Carlton Davis III, according to Andrew Callahan. Boutte was quiet in Thursday's preseason opener, playing 16 offensive snaps with the backups and going without a target, but he's been much more noticeable on the practice field. He caught 33 passes for 551 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games last season, averaging 16.7 yards per catch, fifth-best in the NFL. That big-play ability has shown up again throughout camp. The problem for Boutte is still finding regular snaps in a receiver room now led by A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs and DeMario Douglas. New England's unofficial depth chart currently lists him behind Brown. One more highlight catch doesn't change that, but Boutte keeps giving the Patriots reasons to find ways to get him on the field.
Source: Andrew Callahan
Source: Andrew Callahan